WebXR Jurassic Park

WebXR Jurassic Park illustration responsive web flare blender 3d animation aframe xr vr webxr webvr dinosaur dino tyrannosaurus t-rex jurassic park
My own take on the T-Rex scene from Jurassic Park, built in WebXR with A-Frame. Currently just a looping footer animation on my about page, though hoping to get the full VR version ready soon, just need to create more scenery behind the camera.

If I knew the first line of JS I'd have the T-Rex's head rig follow the flare as you wave it around!

See it live here - https://carlspencer.io/about.html

