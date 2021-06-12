WebXR Jurassic Park

Trending designs to inspire you
My own take on the T-Rex scene from Jurassic Park, built in WebXR with A-Frame. Currently just a looping footer animation on my about page, though hoping to get the full VR version ready soon, just need to create more scenery behind the camera.
If I knew the first line of JS I'd have the T-Rex's head rig follow the flare as you wave it around!
See it live here - https://carlspencer.io/about.html