Casual Wear Summer Season Fashion Illustration

Casual Wear Summer Season Fashion Illustration
Upgrade your summer fashion wardrobe with "Casual Summer Edition 2021 Collection Fashion Illustration". The fashion illustration consists of 3 new casual designs. The first design is a long front indigo shiny dress with detachable floral lace collar and cuffs and back emerald fabric dress. The second design is a 2 piece knee-length white polka dots pattern dress and black trousers set clothing. The third design is a zipped blue shirt with colorful fur balls attached to the front with red piece and back blue shirt combination together light blue denim pants.

