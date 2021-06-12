Agraham - Aesthetic Serif Font

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
✍️✍️Download Link ✍️
✍️🖋️ Get UNLIMITED Fonts! ✍️🖋️
Agraham is aesthetic serif font which the inspiration come from the unique Italy's vibes and some little touch from the beauty of Paris, France. It is so perfect for Logo brand, product packaging, advertisement, social media post, fashion brand, magazine headers and many more