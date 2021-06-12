Font Resources

Agraham - Aesthetic Serif Font

Agraham - Aesthetic Serif Font fashion display font display advertising branding logo lettering typography typeface minimalist unique serif sans serif elegant modern classy font fonts aesthetic font aesthetic
Agraham is aesthetic serif font which the inspiration come from the unique Italy's vibes and some little touch from the beauty of Paris, France. It is so perfect for Logo brand, product packaging, advertisement, social media post, fashion brand, magazine headers and many more

