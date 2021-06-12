Brushine Collective Font Duo

✍️✍️Download Link ✍️

✍️🖋️ Get UNLIMITED Fonts! ✍️🖋️



Brushine Collective is a solid and complementary pair consisting of a serif all caps, with contrasting letter thickness and sharp edges making it more elegant and classy. As well as a handwritten script that looks natural because they are made with a marker by hand. All together your text will be beautiful, elegant, and classy. Suitable for all creative projects, especially on, branding, advertising, product design, social media, and more.