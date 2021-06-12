Font Resources

Brushine Collective Font Duo

Font Resources
Font Resources
  • Save
Brushine Collective Font Duo calligraphy luxury stylish fashion dsiplay advertising branding logo lettering typography typeface minimalist unique serif sans serif modern elegant classy font fonts
Download color palette

✍️✍️Download Link ✍️
✍️🖋️ Get UNLIMITED Fonts! ✍️🖋️

Brushine Collective is a solid and complementary pair consisting of a serif all caps, with contrasting letter thickness and sharp edges making it more elegant and classy. As well as a handwritten script that looks natural because they are made with a marker by hand. All together your text will be beautiful, elegant, and classy. Suitable for all creative projects, especially on, branding, advertising, product design, social media, and more.

Font Resources
Font Resources
Fonts Collection

More by Font Resources

View profile
    • Like