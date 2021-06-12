Brushine Collective Font Duo

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
✍️✍️Download Link ✍️
✍️🖋️ Get UNLIMITED Fonts! ✍️🖋️
Brushine Collective is a solid and complementary pair consisting of a serif all caps, with contrasting letter thickness and sharp edges making it more elegant and classy. As well as a handwritten script that looks natural because they are made with a marker by hand. All together your text will be beautiful, elegant, and classy. Suitable for all creative projects, especially on, branding, advertising, product design, social media, and more.