ChocoShake

ChocoShake landing page ui design flat ux vector illustration ui minimal graphic design branding design
Hi, this is my Landing Page UI Design for an imaginary Milkshake Company. Feedbacks are greatly appreciated :)
-------------------------------------------
I am ready to be hired!
Contact me at soumyabharati51804@gmail.com
WhatsApp: +91 8249431790

