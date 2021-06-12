Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Wenatchee National Forest - Badge Design

Wenatchee National Forest - Badge Design national forest badge design wildlife nature badge design design quests thirty logos wenatchee national forest
Badge design done for Wenatchee National Forest, part of the Thirty Logos design challenge.

Inspired by Alex Eiman's amazing badge designs.

Get in touch at hi@iamhsn.com
Website / Instagram

