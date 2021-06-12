Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Designer Home Kit

kit inspo design inspiration logo packaging brand identity graphic design vector branding illustration design
I designed a Designer Home Kit for Easyhome Malaysia, the idea is to bring customer a brand new experience of designing their dream home.

Have an idea to share, send your inquiry to hello@pinshen.design

For more works, please visit my personal website: www.pinshen.design or www.behance.net/pinshen

