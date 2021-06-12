Greenhouse Microclimate Control Dashboard

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey Dribbblers!
Here is to present you a Smart Greenhouse Microclimate Dashboard.
Smart Greenhouse is a greenhouse that uses sensors and automated control to detect and actively maintain an ideal growing environment with equipment such as heaters, ventilation, lighting, irrigation, etc.
Hope you'll like it :)
Happy to see your feedback.
Press "L" for like it!
More shots are coming soon!
--
Need a website designed? I am open for new collaboration - oksana.chukhalo@gmail.com