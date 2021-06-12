Pay chat modern logo design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
HI, My name is Sujit Debnath. I am a professional logo designer. I have more than 3 years of experience in logo and identity branding design.
If you need a minimal and modern logo, click the link below or you can email me directly.
ORDER NOW!
EMAIL: sujitdebnathsm@gmail.com
FACEBOOK!