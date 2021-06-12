Pin Shen

Pound Fitness Ilustration

Pin Shen
Pin Shen
Hire Me
  • Save
Pound Fitness Ilustration gradient poster workout pound fitness vector tamarind square graphic design design illustration
Download color palette

Poster created for Pound Fitness event.

==========

Open to new opportunities, send your business inquiry to hello@pinshen.design

For more works, please visit my personal website: www.pinshen.design or www.behance.net/pinshen

Pin Shen
Pin Shen
Solving brand challenges through creativity.
Hire Me

More by Pin Shen

View profile
    • Like