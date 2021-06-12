Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mockup Screenshots from 'Quadrant 5'

game mockup gaming motion graphics animation vector illustrator illustration design art
If you haven't been able to tell, I LOVE video games as an expressive medium.

Here are some character and motion concepts from a game I began creating assets for.

'Quadrant 5' (working title) is an RPG platformer about Emo (the critter) and Boutica (the fairy) and their quest to recover Boutica's memories. Along the way, they traverse breakable platforms, battle powerful enemies, collect all them sweet juicy collectables, and learn about the origin of their whacky, wonderful, world.

Characters and backgrounds designed and arranged in Illustrator. Slideshow animated in Photoshop.

