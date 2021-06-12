Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Skincare Brand Instagram Ad | Social Media Post Design Mockup

Skincare Brand Instagram Ad | Social Media Post Design Mockup social media graphics mockup lifestyle beauty health skin minimalist blue brown brown and black skincare social media post web logo instagram facebook branding illustration graphic design design
This is a template I designed with the idea of a skincare brand launching their new product. I wanted a clean, minimalist colour palette that also had some earthy tones to reflect the colour and texture of skin. The blue was added as a contrast and can be seen as a call-to-action in the first post.
Feedback, reviews or criticism is appreciated :)

If you want to work with me to design your brand's social media posts and advertisements, send me a message here: www.fiverr.com/aninditarhine

