Grade illustration

Hi guys, this work is a background illustration design for app level rewards.

Design background: Live app product, the product sets a level mechanism, after the user level reaches a certain level, the exclusive personal homepage background image can be obtained. There are two levels of products: they are called wealth level and charm level. Let's briefly understand what wealth level and charm level are. In the live broadcast, the more gifts a user gives, the higher the wealth level; the more gifts the user receives in the live broadcast, the higher the charm level, which probably means this.

Design Ideas: (Use IP for brand extension design to give products emotionalization)

1. Give IP character characteristics

1. Wealth level: Analyzed as rewards from users who like the anchor, transforming into adult characteristics (boss consumption/rewarding gifts)

2. Charm level: Analyzed to obtain gifts from the boss in the live broadcast through personal charm or obtain gifts through their own efforts, transforming the characteristics of adult characters (the anchor collects/obtains gifts through his own efforts)

Second, give the IP world view, set the story scene

1. Wealth level: IP bosses like to travel around the world and consume different vehicles to travel around the world. 9 levels are distinguished by the consumption of different vehicles (riding a motorcycle-riding a bus-riding a high-speed rail-riding a hot air balloon-riding Yacht-by plane-by cruise-by rocket-by UFO)

2. Charm level: IP anchors like gifts, collect different gifts by traveling around the world, and distinguish 7 levels by the value of the gifts (Yali gifts-hot air balloon gifts-wings gifts-sports cars gifts-airplane gifts-rocket gifts-UFO gift)

I am responsible for the design of the charm level background (illustration in the above work), so I will tell the story scene: I started to scoop up a pear gift in the pool by the IP, and after landing in the pool, a hot air balloon floated and brought a gift box. Then the IP opened and got a double-wing gift. After the IP had a pair of wings, he soared in the sky and suddenly found a cool sports car. After catching up with it, he owned it. After the IP owned the sports car, he saw the sky while speeding on the road. Airplanes, I want an airplane to go to more distant places. After IP owns an airplane, I take the airplane to a high-tech sky castle. The castle has the most powerful technology including rockets. With the rocket, IP can go to the vast expanse The universe, to go to the universe, you must have a UFO to explore more unknowns in the universe...

Considering the extension of the later stages, the future of the world view may be in this direction: Universe World-Unknown-Technology

Three, determine the color style specification

1. Wealth grade, money, noble, so use yellow, orange, and red gradients for grade transition

2. Charm level, feminine and ambiguous, so use blue, purple, and pink gradients for level transition

3. The product uniformly uses the imaginary illustration style

The whole design process is probably like this, I hope you like it!

