Atlas Equipments manufacturer concrete batch plant for sale in Bulacan, Cavite and Pampanga. Buy quality which will edge over used concrete batching plant at reasonable price. Atlas have exporter full range of mobile and stationary mixing plants to Philippines. Our mobile batching plant sizes include smallest model which is 8 m3/hr. to the biggest unit which is 60 m3/hr. In the stationary version the smallest we have 30 m3/hr. and the biggest 200 m3/hr. Each of the machine has a distinct advantage over the other machine. Usually the stationary batch plant will be preferred by customers. who will be looking to have continuous production of ready mix concrete at single place. Customers who are looking to relocate more often or want to get concrete production at different places from a single machine. It will look to go for a mobile or portable version of the batching plant.

https://atlasequipments.wordpress.com/2021/04/23/for-sale-concrete-batch-plant-in-philippines-atlas-equipments/