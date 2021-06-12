Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Day 24 of 30 Day Challenge!

This one has a really cool animation you can check here! :
https://www.behance.net/gallery/121390201/Day-24-30-Day-Challenge?tracking_source=for_you_feed_user_published

Rules:
Using the Unsplash Figma plugin, get the first random image and design a landing page from it.
Finish the design within an hour.

Posted on Jun 12, 2021
