Hi all, long time no see. This is my exploration for EducateMe website design, about study programs.
I hope you will like this. Press L to support my design and write your comment to give me your feedback.
Tools : Figma
--
Always available for new projects and new jobs!
Contact me :
Email >> mahannani94@gmail.com
IG >> @hannah.uiux