Ghalib Jim-Saiki

Nanokings Digitals Logo

Ghalib Jim-Saiki
Ghalib Jim-Saiki
  • Save
Nanokings Digitals Logo figma minimal illustrator graphic design app vector logo icon design branding
Download color palette

Nanokings Digitals is a brand in Nigeria that deals with music publication, distribution and marketing. Other services provided by the brand include DJ plays, radio & visual promotions and streaming services.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 12, 2021
Ghalib Jim-Saiki
Ghalib Jim-Saiki

More by Ghalib Jim-Saiki

View profile
    • Like