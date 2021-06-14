Renno Design Planner

The design planner is the part of the Renno experience I am the proudest of.

Historically, it’s been hard to figure out what your new space will look like, but not anymore. With our design planner, you can make edits to your kitchen, bathroom, and flooring renovation and see how the visuals will change in real-time.

It was tough balancing all of the information on this screen, but I’m pretty happy with how it turned out. The one thing I want to continue to explore is how to best surface the different categories of changes you can make that currently sit at the top of the experience.