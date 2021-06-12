King's Panitatory Logo Design

Logo design for non profit organization, King's Panitatory.

Behance:- https://www.behance.net/gallery/121386035/Kings-Panitatory-Branding-Guidelines

1) Autodesk Sketchbook (rough sketches)

2) Infinite Design (vector art)

3) Canva (branding guidelines)

Also I had a bunch of designs I did on exploration stage before finalizing this logo design😅.

Logo designing & Branding is not my main objective, I do because I know how to do also I like it😉 I learnt many things like understanding audience, how brands are build, color theory in much detail etc. But character design & illustration is my core field of interest😁😌.