Psychological association

Psychological association landing pattern nature geometry ui design
It's so pleasant to observe sand patterns and symmetry of snowflake. Such a fragile balance between chaos and beauty. From the other hand there is geometry- ​something stable and constant.
From my point of view, landing page for psychological association can take the best from both worlds.
What do you think about this combination psychology: Yes or No?

Posted on Jun 12, 2021
