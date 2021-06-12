Trending designs to inspire you
It's so pleasant to observe sand patterns and symmetry of snowflake. Such a fragile balance between chaos and beauty. From the other hand there is geometry- something stable and constant.
From my point of view, landing page for psychological association can take the best from both worlds.
What do you think about this combination psychology: Yes or No?