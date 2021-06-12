Paolo Falqui / BLØPA

Logo and Pattern for Zara

zara brand identity bnw black and white elegant geometric logotype geometric logo geometric pattern triangles logotype pattern vector branding logo
A completely new look for Zara, starting from the particularly created font of the logotype, both modern and elegant, and the minimal but catchy pattern, based on the triangles in letters. The color palette is the most elegant: black and white.

