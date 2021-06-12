Monument of Yogyakarta | Papercut Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello All,
This is a papercut design about the Monument of Yogyakarta and the city of Yogyakarta, Indonesia.
I made it because i live in this city and i fell in love with yogyakarta,
so i hope you like it