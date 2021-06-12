Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
farzadski

UI design for Delora garden

UI design for Delora garden ui ux 2021 uiux uidesign mobile ui design uxd uidaily ui design ui app design mobile mobile app uid ui designes 2021 trends 2021 trend ux ui uxui ui designer
Hi peeps 😉😉😉, I wish you all a lot of smiles and happiness ❤❤❤, I created this UI design for Delora garden in minimal way 😊, so I hope you like it.

As always, I love reading your awesome and helpful opinions on it, so feel free to comment.

Love ❤❤❤,
Farzad.

