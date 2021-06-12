Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Coffee Chat Logo simple logo monogram logomark identity design brand design graphic design ui illustration coffeeshop coffeelogo logo logotype symbol brand design brand identity branding logo design
(UNUSED LOGO - AVAILABLE FOR SALE)
A logo made by combining several elements, there are a cup, a smiling mouth and also a bubble chat. This logo is very suitable for cafe business.

My Service is available for worldwide
Looking for a graphic designer ? Just contact me on :
email : marchelhadis@gmail.com
instagram : instagram.com/logoby.mh

Hope we can work together :D

