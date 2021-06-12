Videogame Streaming App Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi Dribbblers 👋 !
⭐Aside from the Daily UI Challenge, I'm doing different User Interface designs, out of my usual style and comfort zon to learn more, always trying to use the correct design patterns and having in mind accessibility and inclusive guidelines.
Do you guys like to play videogames? I used to play a lot when I was younger and Doom, was one of my favourites, then Tomb Raider!
Any feedback is appreciated!
If you like it, don't forget to press "L" and Follow my Journey to become a better and more inclusive designer 💪!
