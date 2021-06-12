logo design for

FlexTms a Transportation Management System company.

Hi, I hope you like this design.

If you think of any change, please comment for the suggestion.

Welcome to my website

https://worklinedesign.com

-------------

order on https://www.fiverr.com/vramarroy1

Connect on social media and portfolio site.

Have a nice day.

If you order 150usd. free business card design

Say hello: vramar.roy.2015@gmail.com

WhatsApp: +880-1681-305777

Skype: https://join.skype.com/invite/emJheyJ6WwcT

Logo and branding + brand guide.

Behance-instagram -linkdin-Behance-Twitter-Pinterest-Facebook

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

..

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

#custom_logo #logo #design #creative #logo #99designs #upwork #graphic_designedesign #graphicdesign #logosdesign #identy #design #new #investment

#corporate #business #clean #modern #trend