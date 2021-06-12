Cute mascot design

Hey guys,

This mascot design is for clothing baby, and as you see my friends I tried to go with two different ways to reflect a playful design for this business. So what is your favorite ? cute baby or cute animal ?

And also I want to see your favorite way to design a logo that reflect children's and make them feel very happy, like create a design for ( education, kids toys, etc ), because I know that there's designers are use always cute animals to reflect this type of business, and in the other side you will find other designers are use children characters.

I hope that you will share your opinion with me guys, and have a wonderful weekend 😉

For inquiries :

www.omega-pixel.com

service@omega-pixel.com