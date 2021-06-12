Sparkly - Brand logo design

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello everyone! 👋
Here is my exploration logo design of brand sparkly.
This logo design is contain symbol of smile, 5 stars and altitudes of company. I used company name with different symbols for logo design to specify the features of brand.
Here 5 altitudes are diffrence work area of company.
Smile and 5 stars are for happy clients and best services of company.
I hope you like it ❤️
Tell me What you think in the comments 💬
----------------
Design Tool — Adobe Illustrator
************
📫 Email : vickysingh15.vk@gmail.com
🎯 Skype : vickysingh15.vk