EURO 2021 - Fixtures & Results

Mostafa elnagar
ui design design web uxui 2021 football
Hello Dribbblers 👋
Here are my another exploration , these a platform for web version and I'm gonna create the mobile version as well.
So, do you think this is cool?
Hope you enjoy! 😉
Feel free to feedback and comment.
don't forget press "L" if love it.
Thanks!

Posted on Jun 12, 2021
