Tea (The Infused Kettle) - User Interface

Hello Folks,

Creating a new concept for the tea product. Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought's on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂

🖥 Would you like to discuss a new project or collaboration or just say hi?

contact me at designer.sagarbansal@gmail.com

🔔Want to see more in the future? Don't miss any of our shots and follow us on Dribbble