cantonestudio

Blotto Modern Logo

cantonestudio
cantonestudio
  • Save
Blotto Modern Logo minimal trends 2021 logofolio graphicdesign logo design logodesigner brand identity freelancer logo gradient logo professional minimalist logo modern logo creative logo business logo brand guidelines brand guide behance logo branding graphic design
Download color palette

Hello Guys! 👋
This is a logo design concept for Blotto.

Leave a comment 💬 And Follow us For More Creative Design Projects!
Thank you❤️

Let's work together - info@cantonestudio.com
Behance | instagram

cantonestudio
cantonestudio

More by cantonestudio

View profile
    • Like