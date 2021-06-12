dmarza | logo designer

Pencil Podium Logo

Pencil Podium Logo illustration app web typography symbol minimal logodesign vector logo icon graphic design design branding art
This logo Ready for Sale on Logoground
https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=369922

A creative concept where pencils arranged in a pencil case form a podium. This logo is suitable for painting, drawing, writing competitions.

