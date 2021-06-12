Eyeware E-commerce Landing

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey fellows!
I'm glad to show you my current work. this is a concept of eyewear e-commerce store. The home page is made as landing forwarding customer to online store.
Hope you'll enjoy it :)
Happy to see your feedback.
Press "L" for like it!
More shots are coming soon!
--
Need a website designed? I am open for new collaboration - oksana.chukhalo@gmail.com