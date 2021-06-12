Dimpal gidwani

Car Tracking App

Dimpal gidwani
Dimpal gidwani
  • Save
Car Tracking App ux design ui design graphic design ui icon ux logo typography illustration branding vector design animation
Download color palette

PART-2
Hey, Guys!
This is Part 2 of a Car Tracking App in which-
3. Alert Settings
In this, the user can enable and disable the alert notification.
4. Profile
In this, the user can change personal details and car details.
Feel free to give feedback.

Hope you enjoyed it.
Thank you✌

Dimpal gidwani
Dimpal gidwani

More by Dimpal gidwani

View profile
    • Like