My personal project

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Green Heart is a Social sports app for people in Malta. First time I am involved more than the design. Pretty nice feeling. Website and front-end are done. Waiting for the back-end and admin panel to start :)