Hakan

My personal project

Hakan
Hakan
  • Save
My personal project branding logo ux ui illustration design app
Download color palette

Green Heart is a Social sports app for people in Malta. First time I am involved more than the design. Pretty nice feeling. Website and front-end are done. Waiting for the back-end and admin panel to start :)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 12, 2021
Hakan
Hakan

More by Hakan

View profile
    • Like