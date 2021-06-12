Concept for Skincare Brand on Instagram

Trending designs to inspire you
This is a template I designed with the idea of a skincare brand launching their new product. I wanted a clean, minimalist colour palette that also had some earthy tones to reflect the colour and texture of skin. The blue was added as a contrast and can be seen as a call-to-action in the first post.
Feedback, reviews or criticism is appreciated :)
If you want to work with me to design your brand's social media posts and advertisements, send me a message here: www.fiverr.com/aninditarhine