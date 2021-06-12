Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Concept for Skincare Brand on Instagram

Concept for Skincare Brand on Instagram cool tone health lifestyle fashion skin product insta post minimalist texture brown blue and brown logo vector illustration web facebook design graphic design branding skincare instagram
This is a template I designed with the idea of a skincare brand launching their new product. I wanted a clean, minimalist colour palette that also had some earthy tones to reflect the colour and texture of skin. The blue was added as a contrast and can be seen as a call-to-action in the first post.
Feedback, reviews or criticism is appreciated :)
