Mohammad Twaha

Bird Logo ( Golden Ratio)

Bird Logo ( Golden Ratio) graphic design ux ui illustration vector minimal icon logo illustrator design branding
Hey guys,
I hope you will like my logo design..
It is bird logo with the combination of black, yellow and orange colour..
It is designed for sale so interested buyer contact me:
EMAIL-Mohammad.twaha@yahoo.com

