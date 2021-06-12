Valentin Sauts

the Sauts — #*%@#! design team
Hi there! This is a portfolio site concept for our family studio with https://dribbble.com/Mary_Kostyukevich.

If we are lucky, we will launch it by the end of the year :)

Art Director & Product Designer
