Valentin Sauts

the Sauts — #*%@#! design team

Valentin Sauts
Valentin Sauts
Hire Me
  • Save
the Sauts — #*%@#! design team product page web mobile grid swiss minimal 2022 trend minimalism gallery design interaction design web design typography product design interface ui updates ux website
Download color palette

Hi there! This is a portfolio site concept for our family studio with https://dribbble.com/Mary_Kostyukevich.

If we are lucky, we will launch it by the end of the year :)

Valentin Sauts
Valentin Sauts
Art Director & Product Designer
Hire Me

More by Valentin Sauts

View profile
    • Like