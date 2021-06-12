Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Valentin Sauts

the Sauts — #*%@#! design team

Valentin Sauts
Valentin Sauts
Hire Me
  • Save
the Sauts — #*%@#! design team unusual clear grid swiss trends 2022 trendy trend minimalistic minimalism minimal typography interaction design product design ux design interface ui website
Download color palette

Hi there! This is a portfolio site concept for our family studio with https://dribbble.com/Mary_Kostyukevich.

If we are lucky, we will launch it by the end of the year :)

Valentin Sauts
Valentin Sauts
Art Director & Product Designer
Hire Me

More by Valentin Sauts

View profile
    • Like