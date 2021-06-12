𝗛𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗼 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆𝗼𝗻𝗲 👋, I just completed landing page of ABook Online Store, Customer can read, rent or buy books from our store, select with price filtration, sorting, by category, by rating, view and book details and buy online with payment service. Highlights : As all the objects are created using shapes so its very easy to customize and update. + Desktop and Mobile version + Easy Customize with Styles + Free Google fonts + Bootstrap Grid Hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks! :) -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

