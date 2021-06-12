Tharun Reddy

Footer Section: Europa star website

Tharun Reddy
Tharun Reddy
  • Save
Footer Section: Europa star website website footer section redesign gradient background waves socials footer footer design ui design web design
Footer Section: Europa star website website footer section redesign gradient background waves socials footer footer design ui design web design
Download color palette
  1. Footer #1.png
  2. Footer #2.png

Hey Dribbblers, Whatsup? 🏀

Let's check out my Redesign of Europa star [Footer section]🔥.
Don't forget to like ❤️, follow 👍
Have any feedback 💬? feel free to share, your feedback.

Tharun Reddy
Tharun Reddy

More by Tharun Reddy

View profile
    • Like