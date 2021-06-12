Apple CarPlay ideas - Navigation and Music

Trending designs to inspire you
Experimenting with a couple of ideas for Apple CarPlay for navigation and music. The goal was to experiment with having an interface that worked with on-steering physical controls to quickly scroll across songs.
The album art would work as a way to browse, play/pause tracks.
