Site of furniture

Клиенту нужен был сайт для мебели, выполненной итальянскими дизайнерами.

Целевая аудитория - люди с высоким достатком и развитым чувством прекрасного.

Исходя из этих данных, мы выполнили дизайн в лаконичном сдержанном стиле, чтобы акцент был на самой мебели и дизайн только подчеркивал созданную дизайнерами эстетику.

The client needed a website for furniture made by Italian designers.

The target audience is people with high income and a developed sense of beauty.

Based on this data, we have designed in a concise, restrained style, so that the emphasis is on the furniture itself and the design only emphasizes the aesthetics created by the designers.