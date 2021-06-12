Site of furniture

Trending designs to inspire you
Клиенту нужен был сайт для мебели, выполненной итальянскими дизайнерами.
Целевая аудитория - люди с высоким достатком и развитым чувством прекрасного.
Исходя из этих данных, мы выполнили дизайн в лаконичном сдержанном стиле, чтобы акцент был на самой мебели и дизайн только подчеркивал созданную дизайнерами эстетику.
The client needed a website for furniture made by Italian designers.
The target audience is people with high income and a developed sense of beauty.
Based on this data, we have designed in a concise, restrained style, so that the emphasis is on the furniture itself and the design only emphasizes the aesthetics created by the designers.