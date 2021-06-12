Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Biltsteyn Post victoriantype handlettering custom logo hand lettering
This is the logo I designed for a local magazine for a group of local seniors. The horn, symbol for the postal service of old, placed in the "S" gives a bit more space, while adding a playful detail. I would welcome any criticism. Should I abandon the horn in the "S" and streamline it more? Two smaller postal horns on the sides of "POST" maybe? Or is it good as is? Thank you for your time and have a great day!

Posted on Jun 12, 2021
