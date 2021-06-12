Signup & Splash/Landing Screens

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Friends,
This is a design I am working on this as a part of dailyui's 100 day challenge in which today we were asked to design a signup page. Also will complete this concept app of task management.
Hope you like the design please leave your thoughts?
#DailyUI #001 #signup #splash #ui #challenge
Contact Details- rsgdesignsui@gmail.com