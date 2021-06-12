Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Signup & Splash/Landing Screens

Signup & Splash/Landing Screens branding ui minimal illustrator illustration icon design clean app
Hello Friends,

This is a design I am working on this as a part of dailyui's 100 day challenge in which today we were asked to design a signup page. Also will complete this concept app of task management.

Hope you like the design please leave your thoughts?
#DailyUI #001 #signup #splash #ui #challenge

Contact Details- rsgdesignsui@gmail.com

Posted on Jun 12, 2021
