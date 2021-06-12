Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mock-up- Banner Design

Mock-up- Banner Design dribbleartist illustration photography dribbble best shot dribbble
Software: Photoshop cc 2017
Client: Mount Ararat int'l Mins. Inc.
Graphic Designer: @israelekeji

Following my last post, this is a mock-up of how the Design would look.

Posted on Jun 12, 2021
