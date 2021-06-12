Near Wallet Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Have you ever heard about Near protolcal ? That is a defi crypto. You can learn more about it by clicking on the link below:
https://near.org/
So Near's crypto wallet app perhaps is implementing but here is my imagination of how it looks when it launches in the future. This is the black version, I will upload the white one later.