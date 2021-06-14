Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Car Rent App Checkout Animation Interaction UX UI

Hey! I remade this animation a couple of time to make it perfect. And now I am ready to show it! This is a quick interaction of how you can rent the car in the app. I skipped filters here to concentrate on a selection experience. Let me know what do you think. Does it looks useful from your side?

Thanks for watching!

Have an interesting project? Let's work together! Drop me an email
zhuck182@gmail.com

