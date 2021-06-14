Car Rent App Checkout Animation Interaction UX UI

Hey! I remade this animation a couple of time to make it perfect. And now I am ready to show it! This is a quick interaction of how you can rent the car in the app. I skipped filters here to concentrate on a selection experience. Let me know what do you think. Does it looks useful from your side?

Thanks for watching!

Follow me to check more design stuff:

Instagram

Behance

Have an interesting project? Let's work together! Drop me an email

zhuck182@gmail.com