Minimal CV, Resume Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This shot is an approach to a well executed professional CV, resume design from scratch to where it stands now. These unique and minimal design professional CV, resume is suitable for all job application. Use it to promote yourself and to get noticed by the firm. After you submit your application, cover letter, and resume, you will have the comfort of knowing that your resume is professional, concise, and stands out!