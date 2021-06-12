Shawal Shajib

Minimal CV, Resume Design

Shawal Shajib
Shawal Shajib
  • Save
Minimal CV, Resume Design infographic portofolio job hunting cv designing graphicdesign branddesigner cv resume design corporate creative design job application resume cv
Download color palette

This shot is an approach to a well executed professional CV, resume design from scratch to where it stands now. These unique and minimal design professional CV, resume is suitable for all job application. Use it to promote yourself and to get noticed by the firm. After you submit your application, cover letter, and resume, you will have the comfort of knowing that your resume is professional, concise, and stands out!

Shawal Shajib
Shawal Shajib

More by Shawal Shajib

View profile
    • Like